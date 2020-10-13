Advertisement

Top five plays from week five of the high school football season

By Camille Gear
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WYMT) - In our number five spot Kaiya Sheron hands it off to Mikey Garland with the short touchdown run. The Briar Jumpers handed Danville their first loss of the season.

Coming in at the number four spot, Jake Hyden hits the sophomore Harris Phelps for the Tigers touchdown. They went on to put a running clock on Fairview.

In the top three, it’s Brett Coleman heading to the house, he says see you later, he had all three of Belfry’s touchdowns on Friday night.

Coming in at the number two spot, it’s Lawrence County. Douglas Hall takes the handoff and the ball to the end zone, the Bulldogs beat Pike Central 29-28.

In the number one spot, its the Johnson Central Golden Eagles. Grant Rice with the deep ball for the Golden Eagles and Toby Spriggs is there for the touchdown.

