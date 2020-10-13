Sunshine returns, much cooler day ahead

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It was good sleeping weather overnight and some folks probably even heard some rumbles of thunder! The forecast for the daylight hours looks much better.

Today and Tonight

The cold front is still working its way through, so temperatures will likely continue to drop through mid-morning before stabilizing and heading back in the right direction. Clouds and fog will be around early, but by lunchtime, I think sunny skies are the name of the game. Highs will climb into the mid-60s later today.

Tonight, it’s going to be chilly. Clear skies drop us into the low 40s.

Extended Forecast

Wednesday is shaping up to be a sunny and mild day. Highs will bounce right back into the mid-70s before dropping into the mid-50s under clear skies Wednesday night.

Thursday looks good too ... during the day. Sunny skies continue, but cloud cover will gradually increase as our second cold front of the week approaches and this one is a doozy when it comes to the cooler air. Highs will top out in the mid-70s ahead of the front and crash into the mid-40s behind it. Rain chances will pick up overnight.

Those rain chances could continue is scattered form early Friday before clearing out. Temperatures, even with clearing skies, will not rebound much. We only look to get back into the mid-50s for highs. Frost is definitely possible Friday night, depending on cloud cover. Some spots could get down to around freezing. It’ll be chilly for sure!

