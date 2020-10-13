Sunny skies continue, another cold front arrives by the end of the week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The sunshine continues for the next couple of days but temperatures look to be a little bit on the warmer side.

Tonight and Tomorrow

We will continue to see clear skies tonight which will allow for temperatures to drop into the lower 40s. Some spots could even drop into the upper 30s.

The sunshine continues Wednesday with temperatures warming up into the mid-70s for highs and mid-50s for lows. The weather will be relatively quiet as high pressure continues to dominate our region for the next few days.

Thursday and Friday

A cold front arrives later Thursday night into Friday. We should remain dry throughout the day Thursday with highs remaining into the mid-70s. Clouds and rain chances return later Thursday night into early Friday morning as that cold front arrives. Overnight lows will drop into the mid-40s.

Clouds and rain chances continue throughout the morning hours Friday. Highs look to only get into the low to mid-50s. We should clear out pretty quickly just in time for some Friday night football. It’ll be chilly though! Overnight lows will drop into the mid-30s and possibly even the lower 30s. We will likely see our first frost of the season overnight Friday into Saturday morning.

Extended Forecast

The cooler weather continues into the weekend. Highs look to be in the upper 50s to lower 60s Saturday with overnight lows near 40. We will see those mostly sunny skies both days, but temperatures will be slightly warmer Sunday. Highs will be in the mid-60s with overnight lows in the upper 40s.

Our next system looks to arrive sometime next week. Some models have it early in the week while others have it a little bit later. Right now we’ve added in stray rain chances Monday and Tuesday. We’ll continue to keep an eye on this trend.

