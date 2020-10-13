Advertisement

Sunny skies continue, another cold front arrives by the end of the week

Pine Mountain // Johnnie Nicholson
Pine Mountain // Johnnie Nicholson(WYMT)
By Paige Noel
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The sunshine continues for the next couple of days but temperatures look to be a little bit on the warmer side.

Tonight and Tomorrow

We will continue to see clear skies tonight which will allow for temperatures to drop into the lower 40s. Some spots could even drop into the upper 30s.

The sunshine continues Wednesday with temperatures warming up into the mid-70s for highs and mid-50s for lows. The weather will be relatively quiet as high pressure continues to dominate our region for the next few days.

Thursday and Friday

A cold front arrives later Thursday night into Friday. We should remain dry throughout the day Thursday with highs remaining into the mid-70s. Clouds and rain chances return later Thursday night into early Friday morning as that cold front arrives. Overnight lows will drop into the mid-40s.

Clouds and rain chances continue throughout the morning hours Friday. Highs look to only get into the low to mid-50s. We should clear out pretty quickly just in time for some Friday night football. It’ll be chilly though! Overnight lows will drop into the mid-30s and possibly even the lower 30s. We will likely see our first frost of the season overnight Friday into Saturday morning.

Extended Forecast

The cooler weather continues into the weekend. Highs look to be in the upper 50s to lower 60s Saturday with overnight lows near 40. We will see those mostly sunny skies both days, but temperatures will be slightly warmer Sunday. Highs will be in the mid-60s with overnight lows in the upper 40s.

Our next system looks to arrive sometime next week. Some models have it early in the week while others have it a little bit later. Right now we’ve added in stray rain chances Monday and Tuesday. We’ll continue to keep an eye on this trend.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Sunshine returns, much cooler day ahead

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
It was good sleeping weather overnight and some folks probably even heard some rumbles of thunder! The forecast for the daylight hours looks much better.

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 11 p.m. forecast - October 12, 2020

Updated: 16 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 5:30 pm Forecast

Updated: 21 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

Forecast

Cold front provides rain tonight, cooler temperatures Tuesday

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 3:11 PM EDT
|
By Paige Noel
A cold front will move in tonight bringing more rain and cooler temperatures to the mountains.

Latest News

Forecast

Cold front moves in this evening, rain chances likely late

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 1:56 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Robinson
It was a somewhat dreary weekend thanks to the remnants of Hurricane Delta. Unfortunately, that trend looks to follow us into the first of the new week.

Forecast

Cloudy skies and comfortable temperatures continue

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 5:21 PM EDT
|
By Brooke Marshall
Rain chances continue but remain low both tonight and tomorrow.

Weather

Brandon Robinson's 6:30 a.m. Forecast-October 13th, 2020

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 3:08 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News This Morning, 6 a.m. Hour

Weather

Brandon Robinson's 5 a.m. Forecast-October 13th, 2020

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 3:05 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News This Morning, 5 a.m. Hour

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 4 p.m. forecast - October 12, 2020

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 2:45 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

Forecast

Post Tropical Delta continues to bring soggy weather into the mountains

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 6:45 PM EDT
|
By Brooke Marshall
Tonight, Post-Tropical Delta continues to bring us rain chances.