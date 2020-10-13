Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senator Amy McGrath speak in Kentucky Tuesday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Both Senate candidates partook in different activities around Kentucky Tuesday, after taking part in yesterday of what could have been their only debate before election day.

Senator Amy McGrath cast her early ballot, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell spoke in Southeastern Kentucky about grant money.

Young and old waited on socially distanced circles for Kentucky’s Senior Senator, who came to Corbin to talk about grant money.

Mitch McConnell shared that in touting an expansion of US 25 W in Corbin, the Senate will also consider another stimulus plan on Monday. “This year no state in America received more bill grants than Kentucky.”

He also spoke on school funding, “Targeting kids in school, more funding for the popular PPP program which I wouldn’t be surprised that some of you in this room actually used.”

McGrath started her day rallying supporters in Scott County, “We must do better.”

Then, on the first day of early voting, she cast her ballot, “This race is not about Amy McGrath and it’s not about Mitch McConnell. It’s about Kentucky. And It’s my fellow Kentuckians who are going to stand up and say enough is rough.”

Appealing to voters, who can now cast ballots in multiple ways, “We’ve got early voting going on Monday through Saturday. I think that’s important. You don’t need to wait for Election Day.”

McConnell said he was going to vote early as well, “Yeah, I’m going to vote early, Thursday? Right? Elaine has voted by mail.”

Both Senators trying to reach out to their supporters with just three weeks to go.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.