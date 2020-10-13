President Donald Trump creates One Trillion Trees Interagency Council

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In January 2020 President Trump announced that the United States would join the One Trillion Trees Initiative.

The initiative is to grow and conserve one trillion trees worldwide by 2030.

Tuesday President Trump signed an executive order creating a council that would be responsible for coordinating with the global One Trillion Trees Initiative.

“The Trillion Tree Executive Order signed today by President Trump further demonstrates the Administration’s commitment and leadership in ensuring our national forests are healthy and productive so they can continue to meet the needs of citizens and communities, both now and into the future,” said Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue. “When I was growing up on my family farm, my father always taught me to appreciate that ‘when it comes to the land, we want to leave it better than we found it.’ The President’s Executive Order will do just that – leave it better than we found it and help bolster the 193 million acres of National Forest System lands to promote recreation, enjoyment, and sustainable economic prosperity across broad sectors of the rural economy.”

In December 2018, President Trump signed EO 13855 “Promoting Active Management of America’s Forests, Rangelands, and Other Federal Lands To Improve Conditions and Reduce Wildfire Risk.”

From 2017-2019, there were more than 58 million trees planted on federal lands across the country by the U.S Department of Interior.

The organization expects to plant an additional 22 million trees by the end of this year.

