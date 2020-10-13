Power outage impacts city of Pineville

(WYMT) - Kentucky Utilities reports many Bell County customers lost power Monday evening, with outages centered on the city of Pineville.

The outage map indicates the outage started at approximately 8:15 p.m.

By 8:45 p.m. Monday evening, the outage map on the Kentucky Utilities website showed three outages in Bell County totaling more than 2,800 customers.

By 9:15 p.m., the outage map indicated that more than 3,400 customers were without power.

The cause of the power outage is not yet known, nor is it known when the outage will be resolved.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.