Police: Drunk Ky. man drives onto football field, nearly hits members of marching band

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ESTILL CO., Ky. (WKYT) - A man is in jail after a wild arrest in Estill County Monday evening.

Irvine police say 52-year-old William Caudill, of Irvine, was drunk when he drove onto a football field and nearly hit members of the Estill County marching band.

The band was practicing at the time.

Police say more than a dozen students and band instructors had to run to avoid being hit.

Caudill is charged DUI and 15 counts of wanton endangerment.

Police say Caudill’s breath test showed an alcohol level of .311, nearly four times the legal limit.

