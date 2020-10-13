Pikeville coffee shop celebrates pastors for Pastor Appreciation Month

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - FaithLife Market is celebrating pastors with a Pastor Appreciation Week promotion.

For Pastor Appreciation Month, the coffee shop decided to take out a week to offer free coffee to area pastors, youth pastors, worship leaders and more. The promotion also includes 20 percent off of FaithLife shirts for pastors and their spouses.

The FaithLife team, on a mission to give back to the community, said it is just a small way to show the church leaders that FaithLife appreciates the work they do.

