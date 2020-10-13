Perry County Schools shifting to virtual instruction as COVID-19 cases rise

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Perry County School Board announced on Monday that it will shift to online instruction following a rise in COVID-19 cases on Monday.

For Perry County superintendent Jonathan Jett, the rapid increase was enough to cut off in-person classes for the foreseeable future.

“As of today, we’ve had people that have either tested positive or that have been quarantined in six out of our eight schools," Jett said. "So, it was just becoming really widespread.”

Jett says that he has daily conversations with Kentucky River Health District Public Health Director Scott Lockard, who says that he and his team are closely monitoring the situation.

“My contact tracing team has been working with the school officials and their personnel to determine the safest approach forward," Lockard said.

Despite learning virtually, not all are discouraged.

“My children actually really enjoy the virtual instruction," Campbell said. "They have really, really awesome teachers who have made it as fun as they possibly can.”

Jett says that their ultimate goal is to get students back in class and they hope to get them back as soon as possible.

“We know that the majority of our students want to be in class, and we want them in class," Jett said. "And hopefully, in the next few days we’ll start to see a decline and we can get them back in as quick as possible.”

