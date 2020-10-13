Advertisement

Perry County Schools shifting to virtual instruction as COVID-19 cases rise

Following a rise in COVID-19 cases across the county, the school board made the decision to remove all students from classrooms.
Following a surge in COVID-19 cases across the county, the school board made the decision to remove all students from classrooms.
Following a surge in COVID-19 cases across the county, the school board made the decision to remove all students from classrooms.(Cory Sanning/WYMT)
By Cory Sanning
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Perry County School Board announced on Monday that it will shift to online instruction following a rise in COVID-19 cases on Monday.

For Perry County superintendent Jonathan Jett, the rapid increase was enough to cut off in-person classes for the foreseeable future.

“As of today, we’ve had people that have either tested positive or that have been quarantined in six out of our eight schools," Jett said. "So, it was just becoming really widespread.”

Jett says that he has daily conversations with Kentucky River Health District Public Health Director Scott Lockard, who says that he and his team are closely monitoring the situation.

“My contact tracing team has been working with the school officials and their personnel to determine the safest approach forward," Lockard said.

Despite learning virtually, not all are discouraged.

“My children actually really enjoy the virtual instruction," Campbell said. "They have really, really awesome teachers who have made it as fun as they possibly can.”

Jett says that their ultimate goal is to get students back in class and they hope to get them back as soon as possible.

“We know that the majority of our students want to be in class, and we want them in class," Jett said. "And hopefully, in the next few days we’ll start to see a decline and we can get them back in as quick as possible.”

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH | Black faith leaders meet in Lexington to discuss racial equality

Updated: 18 minutes ago
Black faith leaders meet in Lexington to discuss racial equality

State

Gov. Beshear announces 14 new deaths Tuesday, positivity rate rises to 4.59%

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

State

Health officials say to monitor for symptoms if you attended these Eastern Kentucky high school athletic events

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
If you went to the Floyd Central volleyball or football game you may have been exposed.

Forecast

Sunny skies continue, another cold front arrives by the end of the week

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
The sunshine continues for the next couple of days but temperatures look to be a little bit on the warmer side.

Latest News

News

Campton woman shares her COVID-19 story after days on a ventilator

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Madison Pergrem
Dana Hall’s husband, son, granddaughter, and daughter in law all contracted the virus experiencing mild to no symptoms.

State

Officials warn of possible COVID-19 exposure at Eastern Kentucky restaurants

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
The Whitley County Health Department warns that if you visited one of two restaurants you may have been exposed to COVID-19.

News

Police: Drunk Ky. man drives onto football field, nearly hits members of marching band

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Irvine police say 52-year-old William Caudill, of Irvine, was drunk when he drove onto a football field and nearly hit members of the Estill County marching band.

News

Virginia man shoots into Wise County home

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
Witnesses say they saw the man fire multiple rounds at the home.

State

WATCH | McGrath speaks with supporters, votes early at Scott County Library

Updated: 4 hours ago
McGrath speaks with supporters, votes early at Scott County Library

State

Black faith leaders meet in Lexington to discuss racial equality

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
Black faith leaders met in Lexington Tuesday morning to discuss racial equality efforts.