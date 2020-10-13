Officials warn of possible COVID-19 exposure at Eastern Kentucky restaurants

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Whitley County Health Department is warning people who visited one of two Whitley County restaurants recently that they may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

In Facebook posts, officials said the restaurants of concern are Wendy’s #305 at 461 W KY 92 in Williamsburg and the Depot on Main at 101 N Main St. in Corbin.

Officials say that if you dined-in or went through the drive at the Williamsburg Wendy’s on Monday, October 5, or Tuesday, October 6, you may have been exposed and should self-quarantine and stay home.

They said if you dined-in at the Corbin Depot between October 1-3 and October 7-9, you may have been exposed and should self-quarantine and stay home, as well.

