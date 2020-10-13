Advertisement

Officials warn of possible COVID-19 exposure at Eastern Kentucky restaurants

(WITN)
By Brooke Marshall
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Whitley County Health Department is warning people who visited one of two Whitley County restaurants recently that they may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

In Facebook posts, officials said the restaurants of concern are Wendy’s #305 at 461 W KY 92 in Williamsburg and the Depot on Main at 101 N Main St. in Corbin.

Officials say that if you dined-in or went through the drive at the Williamsburg Wendy’s on Monday, October 5, or Tuesday, October 6, you may have been exposed and should self-quarantine and stay home.

They said if you dined-in at the Corbin Depot between October 1-3 and October 7-9, you may have been exposed and should self-quarantine and stay home, as well.

You can see the original posts here.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Health officials say to monitor for symptoms if you attended these Eastern Kentucky high school athletic events

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
If you went to the Floyd Central volleyball or football game you may have been exposed.

Forecast

Sunny skies continue, another cold front arrives by the end of the week

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Paige Noel
The sunshine continues for the next couple of days but temperatures look to be a little bit on the warmer side.

News

Campton woman shares her COVID-19 story after days on a ventilator

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Madison Pergrem
Dana Hall’s husband, son, granddaughter, and daughter in law all contracted the virus experiencing mild to no symptoms.

News

Virginia man shoots into Wise County home

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
Witnesses say they saw the man fire multiple rounds at the home.

Latest News

News

Lawrence County schools return to virtual learning following increase in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Superintendent Dr. Robbie Fletcher made the announcement in a letter attached to the school system’s Facebook page early Tuesday morning.

News

37 pounds of meth found hidden inside spare tire during traffic stop

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Officials said the amount of methamphetamine discovered would have a street value of $350,000.

Forecast

Sunshine returns, much cooler day ahead

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
It was good sleeping weather overnight and some folks probably even heard some rumbles of thunder! The forecast for the daylight hours looks much better.

State

WKYT Fact Check | The Kentucky Debate

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Garrett Wymer
WKYT Investigative Reporter Garrett Wymer fact-checks several claims made by the candidates in The Kentucky Debate.

Student Achievers

Mountain Student Achiever Makala Marshall

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Makala is a 2020 graduate of Owsley County High School and graduated with a 4.0 GPA.

National

Del Monte releases exclusive pink pineapples

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
When you think of pink food, does pineapples come to mind? According to Del Monte, pink pineapples are now available for purchase.