Advertisement

More than $450,000 in grants awarded to Bell County Tuesday

Bell County was awarded more than $450,000 in grants Tuesday.
Bell County was awarded more than $450,000 in grants Tuesday.(WYMT)
By Emily Bennett
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - During two of Sen. Mitch McConnell’s stops in Southeastern Kentucky, Helda Legg with the United States Department of Agriculture announced hundreds of thousands of dollars in grants for Bell County.

Tuesday afternoon, it was announced that more than $450,000 of taxpayer money would be returned to Bell County in the form of grants. Legg presented four grants, the first was a $19,000 grant to help a local business purchase a solar system to improve energy efficiency.

The second grant was more than $230,000 to Pineville Community Health Center to help the hospital buy a magnetic imaging machine so Bell Countians do not have to travel as far for health care.

Legg also announced $150,000 for Southeastern Kentucky Community and Technical College for the rehabilitation and training center.

The final grant went to the city of Middlesboro to buy more cars for the police department.

“When you look at the fundamental values of rural communities Middlesboro and Pineville are just really good examples then those communities the stronger that they can become the stronger America will be. That’s why I believe in investing in rural Kentucky," said Legg.

Legg says these grants are from the last six months of projects that they were able to finalize before the end of the fiscal year and she hopes more are coming in the future.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Police: Man impersonated officer, threw chemicals on driver

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Kentucky State Police say a man accused of impersonating an officer to pull a woman over and throw chemicals in her face has been arrested.

News

Pikeville coffee shop celebrates pastors for Pastor Appreciation Month

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
FaithLife Market is brewing up a promotion to celebrate area pastors.

News

First day of in-person absentee voting considered success in Pike County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
Kentucky's in-person absentee voting is now underway until Nov. 2.

News

Grants for bell county.

Updated: 1 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

Latest News

News

COVID-19 survivor at 6pm

Updated: 1 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senator Amy McGrath speak in Kentucky Tuesday

Updated: 1 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

State

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senator Amy McGrath speak in Kentucky Tuesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Both Senate candidates speak in Kentucky the day after the debate.

News

London Police asking for the public’s help to identify people possibly related to an investigation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
The London Police Department posted on Facebook that London Laurel CRIME Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of people involved in an ongoing investigation.

News

Perry County Schools shifting to virtual instruction as COVID-19 cases rise

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cory Sanning
Following a rise in COVID-19 cases across the county, the school board made the decision to remove all students from classrooms.

Regional

Getting sleep during the COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chaelesse Delpleche
Getting a good night's sleep can be tough during a pandemic, but there are ways to work around it experts say.