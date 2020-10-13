More than $450,000 in grants awarded to Bell County Tuesday

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - During two of Sen. Mitch McConnell’s stops in Southeastern Kentucky, Helda Legg with the United States Department of Agriculture announced hundreds of thousands of dollars in grants for Bell County.

Tuesday afternoon, it was announced that more than $450,000 of taxpayer money would be returned to Bell County in the form of grants. Legg presented four grants, the first was a $19,000 grant to help a local business purchase a solar system to improve energy efficiency.

The second grant was more than $230,000 to Pineville Community Health Center to help the hospital buy a magnetic imaging machine so Bell Countians do not have to travel as far for health care.

Legg also announced $150,000 for Southeastern Kentucky Community and Technical College for the rehabilitation and training center.

The final grant went to the city of Middlesboro to buy more cars for the police department.

“When you look at the fundamental values of rural communities Middlesboro and Pineville are just really good examples then those communities the stronger that they can become the stronger America will be. That’s why I believe in investing in rural Kentucky," said Legg.

Legg says these grants are from the last six months of projects that they were able to finalize before the end of the fiscal year and she hopes more are coming in the future.

