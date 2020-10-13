Advertisement

McGrath speaks with supporters, votes early at Scott County Library

By Jim Stratman
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SCOTT CO., Ky. (WKYT) - A candidate for U.S. Senate is among the Kentuckians casting their ballots early.

Retired Lieutenant Colonel Amy McGrath voted Tuesday morning in Scott County.

Lines started forming before 8 o’clock at the Scott County Library. Then, around 8:30, the slow shuffle of voters made their way into the polling center.

McGrath met with supporters just down the road before caravanning to the polling location. She told supporters at that meet up that they would be the ones to make the difference and encouraged Kentuckians to make their voices as we head towards election day.

“This race is not about Amy McGrath, it’s not about Mitch McConnell, it’s about Kentucky, and it’s my fellow Kentuckians who are going to stand up and say enough is enough and they’re going to help make that change and keep that momentum,” McGrath said.

After speaking to her supporters, McGrath joined the line at the library before casting her own vote. McGrath said being able to vote is something she’s proud of.

“For me, to go and cast a ballot for myself is a vote for change, and it’s a vote for the promise of our country,” said McGrath.

McGrath’s opponent, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, was also in the commonwealth Tuesday to hold several events in southern Kentucky.

