Madison County has busy first day of early voting

By Grace Finerman
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Early voting is underway across the commonwealth.

In Madison County, County Clerk Kenny Barger says it’s been a busy morning, but everything is working so far. He says voters can expect masks and a lot of machine sanitizing.

Voters in Madison County say they are voting early for a variety of reasons.

“I think it’s a little safer than having a ton of people in the polling places,” says voter Brandon Henry.

“They’ve had all these problems with the absentee ballots,” says voter Cole Hoffman.

No matter which side of the aisle voters support, they all seem to agree this election is a particularly important one.

“It’s a turning point for our country, and we need to reexamine where we want to go with our country,” says Henry.

“I work on the pipelines, so my job counts on this. The Green New Deal, it’s gonna kind of mess everything up for us,” says Hoffman.

“I think it determines our freedom, and to me, that’s very important. I don’t want any of my freedoms at all taken away,” says voter Carolyn Cain.

Early voters have around three weeks to hit the poll before the big day on November 3.

