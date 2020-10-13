Advertisement

London Police asking for the public’s help to identify people possibly related to an investigation

London Police looking for people possibly involved in an investigation.
London Police looking for people possibly involved in an investigation.(London Police Department)
By Paige Noel
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The London Police Department posted on Facebook that London Laurel CRIME Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of people involved in an ongoing investigation.

On Tuesday around 6:10 a.m., London Police and the London City Fire Department were dispatched to 301 Wendell Way regarding a commercial structure fire.

Police are asking that if you can identify the person or persons in the pictures below to please call 606-878-7004 and request Lt. Williams.

London Police need your help identifying these people possibly related to an investigation.
London Police need your help identifying these people possibly related to an investigation. (London Police Department)

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senator Amy McGrath speak in Kentucky Tuesday

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Both Senate candidates speak in Kentucky the day after the debate.

News

Perry County Schools shifting to virtual instruction as COVID-19 cases rise

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cory Sanning
Following a rise in COVID-19 cases across the county, the school board made the decision to remove all students from classrooms.

Regional

Getting sleep during the COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Chaelesse Delpleche
Getting a good night's sleep can be tough during a pandemic, but there are ways to work around it experts say.

News

President Donald Trump creates One Trillion Trees Interagency Council

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
The hope is to plant one trillion trees globally by 2030.

Latest News

News

Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, new deaths on Tuesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Paige Noel
Laurel County leads our region in cases with more than 1,100 reported since the pandemic started in Kentucky back in March.

News

WATCH | Black faith leaders meet in Lexington to discuss racial equality

Updated: 1 hours ago
Black faith leaders meet in Lexington to discuss racial equality

State

Madison County has busy first day of early voting

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
Early voting is underway across the commonwealth.

State

Gov. Beshear announces 14 new deaths Tuesday, positivity rate rises to 4.59%

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

State

Health officials say to monitor for symptoms if you attended these Eastern Kentucky high school athletic events

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
If you went to the Floyd Central volleyball or football game you may have been exposed.

Forecast

Sunny skies continue, another cold front arrives by the end of the week

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
The sunshine continues for the next couple of days but temperatures look to be a little bit on the warmer side.