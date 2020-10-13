London Police asking for the public’s help to identify people possibly related to an investigation

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The London Police Department posted on Facebook that London Laurel CRIME Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of people involved in an ongoing investigation.

On Tuesday around 6:10 a.m., London Police and the London City Fire Department were dispatched to 301 Wendell Way regarding a commercial structure fire.

Police are asking that if you can identify the person or persons in the pictures below to please call 606-878-7004 and request Lt. Williams.

London Police need your help identifying these people possibly related to an investigation. (London Police Department)

