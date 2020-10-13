Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, new deaths on Tuesday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across Eastern Kentucky released updated coronavirus numbers and three new deaths on Tuesday.

The Laurel County Health Department reported two new deaths. The deaths were an 84-year-old and a 95-year-old. This brings the county’s death toll to 10. Health officials also reported 12 new cases bringing the county’s total to 1,129 with 403 of those active.

The Bell County Health Department announced the county’s 20th death. Health officials also reported six new cases bringing the county’s total to 562 with 33 of those active.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported 21 new cases and eight probable cases. Knott County reported one new case bringing the county’s total to 261 with 115 of those active. Lee County had eight new cases today bringing the county’s total to 22 with seven of those active. Leslie County reported three new cases which brings the county’s total to 104 with 51 active. There are eight new cases in Letcher County which brings the county’s total to 255 with 129 active. Owsley County had one new case bringing the county’s total to 52 with 13 active. Perry County had eight new cases bringing the county’s total to 384 with 74 active. Health officials also reported 10 recovered cases.

The KRDHD is also warning of possible COVID-19 exposure at a restaurant in Letcher County. Health officials say two employees tested positive for the virus at the Whitesburg Dairy Queen. If you visited the restaurant on October 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th or 9th you may have been exposed.

The Whitley County Health Department reported 19 new cases bringing the county’s total to 668. Health officials also warned of possible COVID-19 exposure for two Whitley County restaurants. Click here for more information.

The Floyd County Health Department is warning of possible COVID-19 exposure at two athletic events in Floyd County. For more information click here. Health officials also reported three new cases bringing the county’s total to 244 with 36 of those active.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported six new cases, including three new cases from Manchester FCI, seven probable cases and seven recovered cases in Clay County. This brings the county’s total to 363 with 50 active. Jackson County reported one probable case and seven recovered cases bringing the county’s total to 234 with 32 active. Rockcastle County reported 17 new cases with 12 of those being in Rockcastle Health and Rehabilitation and three recovered cases. This brings the county’s total to 181 with 71 active.

The Pike County Health Department reported 47 new cases since their last report on October 11. This brings the county’s total to 673 with 165 of those active.

The Knox County Health Department reported five new cases with one of those being a child. This brings the county’s total to 661 with 145 active.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.