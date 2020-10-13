Advertisement

Lawrence County schools return to virtual learning following increase in COVID-19 cases

(MGN)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISA, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Lawrence County schools say students in their district will return to virtual learning for at least the rest of this week.

Superintendent Dr. Robbie Fletcher made the announcement in a letter attached to the school system’s Facebook page early Tuesday morning.

In the letter, Fletcher states they have already had two positive cases in the school system that has led to more than 40 people placed in quarantine in recent days.

Fletcher also states that officials with the health department believe the county will switch from orange to red on the state incidence map by the end of this week due to other cases in the community, not related to the school system.

Officials say they will make a decision about next week by Sunday, October 18th.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Sunshine returns, much cooler day ahead

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
It was good sleeping weather overnight and some folks probably even heard some rumbles of thunder! The forecast for the daylight hours looks much better.

State

WKYT Fact Check | The Kentucky Debate

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Garrett Wymer
WKYT Investigative Reporter Garrett Wymer fact-checks several claims made by the candidates in The Kentucky Debate.

Student Achievers

Mountain Student Achiever Makala Marshall

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Makala is a 2020 graduate of Owsley County High School and graduated with a 4.0 GPA.

National

Del Monte releases exclusive pink pineapples

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
When you think of pink food, does pineapples come to mind? According to Del Monte, pink pineapples are now available for purchase.

Latest News

News

Frontier Medical Associates opens new clinic in Paintsville, offers After Hours clinic 11 p.m.

Updated: 10 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

State

WATCH | WKYT Fact Check | The Kentucky Debate

Updated: 10 hours ago
The WKYT Investigates team looked into a few claims from Kentucky’s candidates for U.S. Senate

State

WATCH | UK students react to McConnell-McGrath debate

Updated: 10 hours ago
Some thought Senator Mitch McConnell won others thought retired Lt. Col Amy McGrath took home the trophy.

State

WATCH | McConnell, McGrath face off in debate on WKYT

Updated: 10 hours ago
McConnell, McGrath face off in debate on WKYT

State

WATCH | Gov. Beshear highlights importance of contract tracing, self-quarantining

Updated: 10 hours ago
“Things in our lives are different it seems every week,” Gov. Beshear said.

State

Gov. Beshear highlights importance of contract tracing, self-quarantining

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Shelby Smithson
While quarantined, Governor Andy Beshear announced the largest number of cases of COVID-19 ever reported on a Monday.