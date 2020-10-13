Lawrence County schools return to virtual learning following increase in COVID-19 cases

LOUISA, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Lawrence County schools say students in their district will return to virtual learning for at least the rest of this week.

Superintendent Dr. Robbie Fletcher made the announcement in a letter attached to the school system’s Facebook page early Tuesday morning.

In the letter, Fletcher states they have already had two positive cases in the school system that has led to more than 40 people placed in quarantine in recent days.

Fletcher also states that officials with the health department believe the county will switch from orange to red on the state incidence map by the end of this week due to other cases in the community, not related to the school system.

Officials say they will make a decision about next week by Sunday, October 18th.

