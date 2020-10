(WYMT) - This week’s Team of the Week award went to the Lawrence County Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs continue their perfect season after they beat Pike Central on Friday night 29-28. The Bulldogs scored a last-second touchdown to keep their perfect record.

The Bulldogs look to for a 3-0 start to the season hosting Belfry on Friday night.

