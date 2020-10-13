Health officials say to monitor for symptoms if you attended these Eastern Kentucky high school athletic events

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Floyd County Health Department are warning people who attended one of two athletic events recently that they may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

In a Facebook post, officials said there was a person at the games that has tested positive for the virus.

If you went to the volleyball game on Thursday, October 8th between Floyd Central and Pike Independent or the football game Friday, October 9th between Floyd Central and Magoffin County High School you are asked to monitor for symptoms.

