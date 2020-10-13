Advertisement

Health officials say to monitor for symptoms if you attended these Eastern Kentucky high school athletic events

COVID19
COVID19(MGN)
By Brooke Marshall
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Floyd County Health Department are warning people who attended one of two athletic events recently that they may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

In a Facebook post, officials said there was a person at the games that has tested positive for the virus.

If you went to the volleyball game on Thursday, October 8th between Floyd Central and Pike Independent or the football game Friday, October 9th between Floyd Central and Magoffin County High School you are asked to monitor for symptoms.

You can see the original post below:

Update October 13, 2020 Out of an abundance of caution, the Floyd County Health Department would like to advise if you...

Posted by Floyd County Health Department on Tuesday, October 13, 2020

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Sunny skies continue, another cold front arrives by the end of the week

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Paige Noel
The sunshine continues for the next couple of days but temperatures look to be a little bit on the warmer side.

News

Campton woman shares her COVID-19 story after days on a ventilator

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Madison Pergrem
Dana Hall’s husband, son, granddaughter, and daughter in law all contracted the virus experiencing mild to no symptoms.

State

Officials warn of possible COVID-19 exposure at Eastern Kentucky restaurants

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
The Whitley County Health Department warns that if you visited one of two restaurants you may have been exposed to COVID-19.

News

Virginia man shoots into Wise County home

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
Witnesses say they saw the man fire multiple rounds at the home.

Latest News

News

Lawrence County schools return to virtual learning following increase in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Superintendent Dr. Robbie Fletcher made the announcement in a letter attached to the school system’s Facebook page early Tuesday morning.

News

37 pounds of meth found hidden inside spare tire during traffic stop

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Officials said the amount of methamphetamine discovered would have a street value of $350,000.

Forecast

Sunshine returns, much cooler day ahead

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
It was good sleeping weather overnight and some folks probably even heard some rumbles of thunder! The forecast for the daylight hours looks much better.

State

WKYT Fact Check | The Kentucky Debate

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Garrett Wymer
WKYT Investigative Reporter Garrett Wymer fact-checks several claims made by the candidates in The Kentucky Debate.

Student Achievers

Mountain Student Achiever Makala Marshall

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Makala is a 2020 graduate of Owsley County High School and graduated with a 4.0 GPA.

National

Del Monte releases exclusive pink pineapples

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
When you think of pink food, does pineapples come to mind? According to Del Monte, pink pineapples are now available for purchase.