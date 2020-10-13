Advertisement

Gov. Beshear highlights importance of contract tracing, self-quarantining

By Shelby Smithson
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Today’s 4 p.m. COVD-19 update was virtual, as Governor Andy Beshear and the first family are self-quarantining after being exposed to a member of their security detail who tested positive for the virus.

“Things in our lives are different it seems every week,” Gov. Beshear said.

Now the daily COVID-19 updates are no exception. Governor Beshear is keeping Kentuckians updated virtually this week after he and the first family got a phone call from contact tracers asking them to quarantine because a member of their security detail tested positive for the virus.

“Let me tell you we’re doing great, I feel great, my family feels great, we are trying to be really positive about this situation,” Gov. Beshear said.

In the governor’s COVID-19 update, he also told us that member of his security detail who tested positive is doing well and experiencing only mild symptoms.

While no member of the first family has tested positive for the virus, Beshear says this experience is about setting the example. In a time when Dr. Steven Stack says our numbers are escalating, he says it’s even more important to do everything necessary to stop the spread.

“We’re doing this to break the chain of transmission, meaning if the governor, the first lady or his children should become positive for COVID-19 and we all hope that won’t be the case, but if they, should they have not been in contact with anyone since they found out about their exposure so the chain of transmission will end with them, meaning they won’t spread it to anyone else,” Dr. Stack said.

The first family will remain in quarantine until the Department for Public Health gives them the all clear. Beshear says he last tested negative for the virus on Thursday and will be tested again tomorrow.

