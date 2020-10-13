Advertisement

Floyd Central High School moves to virtual classes due to positive COVID-19 test

By Paige Noel
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Superintendent Danny Adkins announced that Floyd Central High School will be virtual for the rest of the week.

Adkins says this is because a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19. The Floyd County Health Department asked that all in-person instruction at the high school be moved virtually.

There will be no activities, games or practices on Tuesday, October 13. Adkins says they will reevaluate and make decisions on extracurricular activities for the remainder of the week as contact tracking progresses.

“We have talked with our local health department officials and are providing them with all the information we have. We will continue to provide our community with as much information as possible. We ask that everyone cooperate with the Floyd County Health Department as they try to help minimize the spread of the virus and the number of people affected," said Adkins in a news release.

