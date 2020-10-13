Advertisement

Florida halts meetings, practices amid uptick in COVID cases

No. 10 Florida paused all team activities Tuesday following "an increase in positive COVID tests among players
Florida tight end Kyle Pitts (84) celebrates a 4-yard touchdown catch against South Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux, Pool)
Florida tight end Kyle Pitts (84) celebrates a 4-yard touchdown catch against South Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux, Pool)(John Raoux | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) - No. 10 Florida paused all team activities Tuesday following “an increase in positive COVID tests among players.” Athletic director Scott Stricklin says the decision was made “out of an abundance of caution.” Stricklin says coach Dan Mullen has had conversations with players and their parents and adds that he has spoken with last week’s opponent, Texas A&M, and Saturday’s opponent, defending national champion LSU. Stricklin says the situation “will be re-evaluated by UF Health and the athletic department’s sports medicine staff Wednesday.”

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

10/13/2020 4:48:52 PM (GMT -4:00)

Latest News

Sports

Lawrence County Bulldogs earn Team of the Week honors

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Camille Gear
Congratulations to the Lawrence County Bulldogs!

Sports Overtime

No. 10 Corbin dominates Knox Central, 34-0

Updated: 19 hours ago
No. 10 Corbin dominates Knox Central, 34-0

Sports Overtime

No. 1 Johnson Central rolls over Perry Central

Updated: 19 hours ago
No. 1 Johnson Central rolls over Perry Central

Sports

Top five plays from week five of the high school football season

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Camille Gear
Check out this week's top five plays!

Latest News

Sports

Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10 after week five

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Camille Gear
Check out this week's Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10!

Mountain Top Ten

Camille Gear Shares Mountain Top Ten - 6 p.m.

Updated: 23 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

Sports

Camille Gear Shares Top 5 Plays - 6 p.m.

Updated: 23 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

Sports

Mountain News Sports at 5:30

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 5:30 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

Sports

Vanderbilt at Mizzou is 1st SEC game postponed by COVID-19

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 4:12 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Vanderbilt’s football game at Missouri on Saturday has been postponed because COVID-19 issues have left the Commodores without enough players.

Sports

Corbin High School limits events to parents only

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 3:27 PM EDT
|
By Camille Gear
Athletic events limited to parents only.