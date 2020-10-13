Advertisement

First day of in-person absentee voting considered success in Pike County

By Buddy Forbes
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky opened its voting polls for in-person absentee voting Tuesday, offering voters a chance to hit the polls before Election Day to avoid overcrowding and potentially spreading COVID-19.

In Pike County, a steady stream of voters turned out for the first day of voting, bringing County Clerk Rhonda Taylor to believe the new process may result in more voters participating in the 2020 election.

“Especially with a Presidential election, you always have a big turnout," Taylor said. "This particular election has brought a lot of interest.”

She said the process is the same as on Election Day, the only difference is that the state is allowing a couple of weeks to keep things safe and more accessible for voters.

Donald Pinson, a voter from the Sidney community, said he wanted to get his vote in as soon as possible.

“I voted usually in Belfry, but I’m pretty sure there’s gonna be a long line. and instead of being in a long line I’d rather come out here to the court house and vote”

He said the process was quick and easy, and he hopes to see it bring out even more voters.

“I think everybody that can come out and vote should get out and vote this year," Pinson said. "It’s one of the most important elections I’ve been in and I’m 75 years old.”

The Pike County Courthouse will accept early absentee voters from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Saturdays. That will continue until November 2. The county’s designated precincts will be open to all voters on November 3.

“It’s kind of like a supercenter and it always has been. And on Election Day, it’ll be set up the same. All of our polling stations will be set up as supercenters, so you can vote at any of them," Taylor said.

