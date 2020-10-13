Advertisement

Del Monte releases exclusive pink pineapples

When you think of pink food, do pineapples come to mind? According to Del Monte, pink pineapples are now available for purchase.
Del Monte releases exclusive pink pineapples.
Del Monte releases exclusive pink pineapples.(Del Monte)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -When you think of pink food, do pineapples come to mind? According to Del Monte, pink pineapples are now available for purchase.

Pinkglow pineapples are dyed pink and exclusive to Del Monte.

According to the company, they took about two years to grow and are hand-picked on a special farm in Costa Rica.

The pineapples cost around $49.00 each.

Del Monte says the juice is worth the squeeze on your wallet. The pineapples are supposed to be juicier and sweeter.

Buyers get a certificate of authenticity with the purchase.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Sunshine returns, much cooler day ahead

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
It was good sleeping weather overnight and some folks probably even heard some rumbles of thunder! The forecast for the daylight hours looks much better.

State

WKYT Fact Check | The Kentucky Debate

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Garrett Wymer
WKYT Investigative Reporter Garrett Wymer fact-checks several claims made by the candidates in The Kentucky Debate.

Student Achievers

Mountain Student Achiever Makala Marshall

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Makala is a 2020 graduate of Owsley County High School and graduated with a 4.0 GPA.

News

Frontier Medical Associates opens new clinic in Paintsville, offers After Hours clinic 11 p.m.

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Latest News

State

WATCH | WKYT Fact Check | The Kentucky Debate

Updated: 5 hours ago
The WKYT Investigates team looked into a few claims from Kentucky’s candidates for U.S. Senate

State

WATCH | UK students react to McConnell-McGrath debate

Updated: 5 hours ago
Some thought Senator Mitch McConnell won others thought retired Lt. Col Amy McGrath took home the trophy.

State

WATCH | McConnell, McGrath face off in debate on WKYT

Updated: 5 hours ago
McConnell, McGrath face off in debate on WKYT

State

WATCH | Gov. Beshear highlights importance of contract tracing, self-quarantining

Updated: 5 hours ago
“Things in our lives are different it seems every week,” Gov. Beshear said.

State

Gov. Beshear highlights importance of contract tracing, self-quarantining

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Shelby Smithson
While quarantined, Governor Andy Beshear announced the largest number of cases of COVID-19 ever reported on a Monday.

News

Floyd Central High School moves to virtual classes due to positive COVID-19 test

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Superintendent Danny Adkins announced that Floyd Central High School will be virtual for the rest of the week.