Campton woman shares her COVID-19 story after days on a ventilator

After days in the hospital and several family members contracting the virus, Dana Hall shares her story with COVID-19.

For Dana Hall and her husband Kenny, their story starts as they traveled to Califonia to watch their granddaughter as their son and daughter-in-law are in the military.

“We left here in Kentucky on Saturday and we were both fine. By the following Friday the 25th I had a really bad headache. Which was nothing unusual for me because I always suffer from headaches," said Hall. "If the airlines are taking our temperature they would’ve never picked up that I was sick. "

Hall says she typically has migraines so she did not think much about it as they boarded the plane on that Sunday to head back to Kentucky.

“By the time we got to Kentucky, I could no longer walk. I didn’t have the lungs and couldn’t breathe and my head felt like it was going to blow off my shoulders,” said Hall.

Immediately after landing going to Clark Regional Medical Center where she would later be put on a ventilator for seven days.

“So I had to call him and tell him they were putting me on a vent and that I loved him and to take care of himself, my son, and my granddaughter. Everybody that I’ve ever known who’s been on a vent never come off,” said Hall.

Kenny Hall, her husband, says a scary moment as he was also in quarantine.

“I didn’t know if I would ever see her again. You know I couldn’t be around anybody so I was just like all alone and that’s the way I felt,” said Kenny Hall.

Hall says she is getting better through the struggle but wants people to know the virus is real and wants people to take it seriously.

"Our life has completely changed. He does everything for me so much so that he had to help me get ready for this interview. "

Dana Hall’s husband, son, granddaughter, and daughter in law all contracted the virus experiencing mild to no symptoms.

Hall will be released from quarantine on Friday.

