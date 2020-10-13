Advertisement

BBB: Scammers are posing as Amazon employees

As more people are relying on delivery services, the Better Business Bureau warns of scammers following suit.
(KVLY)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As more people are relying on delivery services, the Better Business Bureau warns of scammers following suit.

The BBB warned about scammers posing as Amazon employees to get victims' information. According to the BBB, victims answer the phone and hear a recorded message that claims to be an Amazon employee telling the victim that there is a problem with their Amazon account.

The message ranges from a fraudulent charge to your Prime card or a lost or damaged package to an unfulfilled order. “The con artists will either outright ask for credit card and account login details. Or, they will request remote access to your computer under the guise of “helping” to solve the issue,” the BBB said.

The scammers are spoofing organizations' numbers, including the BBB’s.

The BBB offers tips on how to avoid this scam:

  • Be skeptical of email and unsolicited calls. Some departments at Amazon will call customers, but Amazon will never ask you to disclose or verify sensitive personal information or offer you a refund you do not expect. Amazon will never ask you to make a payment outside of their website and will never ask you for remote access to your device.
  • Ignore unsolicited messages that ask for personal information. Amazon will also never send you an unsolicited message that asks you to provide sensitive personal information, such as your tax ID, bank account number or credit card information.
  • Ignore calls for immediate action. Scammers try to get you to act before you think by creating a sense of urgency. Don’t fall for it.
  • Beware of requests to pay via wire transfer, prepaid debit card or CashApp (such as MoneyPak, iTunes or similar cards). These are almost always a sign of fraud.
  • Report it to Amazon. Any customer that receives a questionable email or call from a person impersonating an Amazon employee report them to Amazon customer service. Amazon investigates these complaints and will takes action, if warranted.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Sunshine returns, much cooler day ahead

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
It was good sleeping weather overnight and some folks probably even heard some rumbles of thunder! The forecast for the daylight hours looks much better.

State

WKYT Fact Check | The Kentucky Debate

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Garrett Wymer
WKYT Investigative Reporter Garrett Wymer fact-checks several claims made by the candidates in The Kentucky Debate.

Student Achievers

Mountain Student Achiever Makala Marshall

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Makala is a 2020 graduate of Owsley County High School and graduated with a 4.0 GPA.

National

Del Monte releases exclusive pink pineapples

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
When you think of pink food, does pineapples come to mind? According to Del Monte, pink pineapples are now available for purchase.

News

Frontier Medical Associates opens new clinic in Paintsville, offers After Hours clinic 11 p.m.

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Latest News

State

WATCH | WKYT Fact Check | The Kentucky Debate

Updated: 5 hours ago
The WKYT Investigates team looked into a few claims from Kentucky’s candidates for U.S. Senate

State

WATCH | UK students react to McConnell-McGrath debate

Updated: 5 hours ago
Some thought Senator Mitch McConnell won others thought retired Lt. Col Amy McGrath took home the trophy.

State

WATCH | McConnell, McGrath face off in debate on WKYT

Updated: 5 hours ago
McConnell, McGrath face off in debate on WKYT

State

WATCH | Gov. Beshear highlights importance of contract tracing, self-quarantining

Updated: 5 hours ago
“Things in our lives are different it seems every week,” Gov. Beshear said.

State

Gov. Beshear highlights importance of contract tracing, self-quarantining

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Shelby Smithson
While quarantined, Governor Andy Beshear announced the largest number of cases of COVID-19 ever reported on a Monday.

News

Floyd Central High School moves to virtual classes due to positive COVID-19 test

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Superintendent Danny Adkins announced that Floyd Central High School will be virtual for the rest of the week.