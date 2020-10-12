WYMT wins Kentucky Broadcasters Association’s Best Morning Newscast

(WYMT) - The Kentucky Broadcasters Association '"Excellence in Broadcasting Awards" were handed out virtually Monday.

WYMT won Best Morning Newscast and was one of two finalists for Best Evening Newscast.

WYMT competed with stations across the state including Lexington and Louisville.

We are thankful and appreciate our hardworking group of journalists, past and present, and those behind the scenes.

Those who contributed to the award-winning morning newscast included producer Kelsey Deakin, anchors Will Puckett and Madison Pergrem, forecaster Brandon Robinson, director Dustin Turner and master control operator Johnny Turner.

We also want to congratulate long-time WKYT anchor Sam Dick, who was inducted into the Kentucky Mic Hall of Fame.

