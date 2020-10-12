Gov. Beshear announces highest Monday case numbers so far, three new deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave Monday’s COVID-19 update.

This comes as the Governor and the first family continue their quarantine due to possible exposure to the virus.

The governor announced 643 new cases and three new deaths in Kentucky.

94 of the new cases were kids 18-years-old or younger.

The governor mentioned that this was the highest case count for a Monday that we have had. He stated that we have been seeing this increase over the last couple of weeks, and said last Monday we had 543 and the Monday before that was 406.

At least 80,930 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 1,253.

13,615 people have recovered from the virus.

1,679,411 Kentuckians have received tests.

The positivity rate is 4.37%.

