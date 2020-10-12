Advertisement

Gov. Beshear announces highest Monday case numbers so far, three new deaths

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.(Governor Andy Beshear (Facebook))
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave Monday’s COVID-19 update.

You can watch that below:

Watch: Gov. Andy Beshear gives Monday's COVID-19 update.

Posted by WYMT on Monday, October 12, 2020

This comes as the Governor and the first family continue their quarantine due to possible exposure to the virus.

The governor announced 643 new cases and three new deaths in Kentucky.

94 of the new cases were kids 18-years-old or younger.

The governor mentioned that this was the highest case count for a Monday that we have had. He stated that we have been seeing this increase over the last couple of weeks, and said last Monday we had 543 and the Monday before that was 406.

At least 80,930 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 1,253.

13,615 people have recovered from the virus.

1,679,411 Kentuckians have received tests.

The positivity rate is 4.37%.

WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

