SWVA middle school to switch to virtual learning due to COVID-19 case

(MGN)
By WJHL News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 2:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — According to the Buchanan County Public Schools system, a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, resulting in a transition to virtual learning for Riverview Elementary/Middle School students through October 23rd.

CBS affiliate WJHL cited a Facebook post from the school system stating the staff member who tested positive works at Riverview Elementary/Middle School and the health department continues to investigate the case and will conduct contact tracing.

Meals will be delivered to students at 2:35 p.m. each day beginning October 12th.

Riverview Elementary/Middle School will reopen on October 26th.

All other Buchanan County Schools will continue with the normal schedule.

