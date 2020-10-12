Advertisement

Rescue officials warn drivers of dangers while on the road

With road conditions worsening due to weather, rescue officials warn drivers of the dangers while on the road.
With road conditions worsening due to weather, rescue officials warn drivers of the dangers while on the road.
With road conditions worsening due to weather, rescue officials warn drivers of the dangers while on the road.(Cory Sanning/WYMT)
By Cory Sanning
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A string of accidents across Eastern Kentucky this weekend had rescue officials concerned.

Multiple-vehicle accidents have been increasing at an alarming rate as the weather grows damper and temperatures decrease, leading to road conditions worsening.

London-Laurel County Rescue Squad public information officer Nathan Kirby said that while weather plays a role, the primary blame should be placed on one factor - cell phones.

“That’s just something that causes distractions and then when you mix that in with a roadway that’s wet and is already dangerous even if you’re paying attention and giving it your full focus, it really just turns into a recipe for disaster for some drivers," Kirby said.

Kirby said that many of the accidents over the weekend have been caused by people paying more attention to their phone screen than the road.

“A person can have completely good intentions and be driving and then be the cause or source of a fatal accident causing devastation and a crisis to a family,” Kirby added.

