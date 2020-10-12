Police: Shots fired outside Johnson City bar leads to arrest of SWVA man

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Police say a Big Stone Gap, Virginia man was arrested early Sunday morning after shots were fired outside a downtown Johnson City, Tennessee bar.

CBS affiliate WJHL reports police say while patrolling the downtown area, they heard gunshots and observed the suspect, Terrell Coward, 31. standing next to a vehicle with bullet holes in it and casings on the ground.

Officers also reportedly performed a traffic stop on a vehicle leaving the parking lot and recovered a firearm.

Police say an investigation led them to believe that Coward had been at a local bar, where he reportedly got into an altercation with victims.

Coward reportedly went to his vehicle, retrieved a handgun, and began firing at the victims once they entered the parking lot. The victims told police that they also retrieved a handgun from their vehicle and began firing at Coward in self-defense.

No one was injured during this incident.

Johnson City police report that Coward was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, unlawful possession of a weapon, and simple possession of marijuana.

Coward is being held in the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $53,000 bond with an arraignment scheduled for Monday.