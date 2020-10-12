Officials warn of possible COVID-19 exposure at Eastern Kentucky restaurant

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky River District Health Department are warning people who visited one Perry County restaurant recently that they may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

In a Facebook post, officials said one of the employees at Frances' Diner in Hazard has tested positive for the virus.

If you visited the restaurant on October 6th, 7th, 8th or 9th, you are asked to monitor for symptoms including fever, coughing, shortness of breath, loss of taste or smell or gastrointestinal issues.

Officials say the management of the diner is fully cooperating with them.

You can see the original post below:

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.