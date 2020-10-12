Advertisement

Officials warn of possible COVID-19 exposure at Eastern Kentucky restaurant

(MGN)
(MGN)(MGN)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky River District Health Department are warning people who visited one Perry County restaurant recently that they may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

In a Facebook post, officials said one of the employees at Frances' Diner in Hazard has tested positive for the virus.

If you visited the restaurant on October 6th, 7th, 8th or 9th, you are asked to monitor for symptoms including fever, coughing, shortness of breath, loss of taste or smell or gastrointestinal issues.

Officials say the management of the diner is fully cooperating with them.

You can see the original post below:

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Sen. McConnell set to debate Democratic rival McGrath Monday night

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
“The Kentucky Debate,” organized by Gray Television and the University of Kentucky Student Government, will be broadcast live from 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, October 12th.

Regional

Police: Shots fired outside Johnson City bar leads to arrest of SWVA man

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WJHL News Staff
Police say an investigation led them to believe the suspect had been at a local bar, where he reportedly got into an altercation with victims.

Regional

SWVA middle school to switch to virtual learning due to COVID-19 case

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WJHL News Staff
CBS affiliate WJHL cited a Facebook post from the school system stating the staff member who tested positive works at Riverview Elementary/Middle School and the health department continues to investigate the case and will conduct contact tracing.

State

New motion filed to silence Breonna Taylor grand juror, attorney files response Sunday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WAVE News Staff
On Sunday, Kevin Glogower released a response to Cameron’s motion to stay, arguing that the commonwealth loses no rights if a disclosure of the grand juror is allowed, and that there is “no harm of a ruinous nature should the Commonwealth’s motion be denied.”

Latest News

Regional

More than 3,500 immunocompromised children, families take part in safe trick or treat event at Kings Island

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WXIX News Staff
Park officials partnered with the non-profit A Kid Again to create the experience.

Forecast

Cold front moves in this evening, rain chances likely late

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
It was a somewhat dreary weekend thanks to the remnants of Hurricane Delta. Unfortunately, that trend looks to follow us into the first of the new week.

State

Kentucky woman with autoimmune disease fears going back to work

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Ashton Jones
"It terrifies me because I don’t want to be on the streets," says Ashley Temple.

State

Elliott County schools cancel in-person activities due to ‘red’ status

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Elliott has been highlighted red since Saturday, when the number of cases rose above 25 per 100,000.

News

‘The Lord wasn’t done with me yet’: Harlan Co. man arrives home after 75 days in the hospital fighting COVID-19

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Emily Bennett
After 75 days, Gregg returned home Friday with a new perspective on life.

News

Local restaurants preparing to lose outdoor seating due to weather

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Cory Sanning
Restaurants officials encourage customers to continue to utilize the space despite weather conditions worsening.