Non-injury crash closes Hwy. 52 in Breathitt County

(WAGM)
By TJ Caudill
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A busy highway in Breathitt County is closed following an early morning non-injury crash.

Troopers with Kentucky State Police say an 18-wheeler slid off Hwy. 52 and blocked the road.

We are told it is a non-injury crash.

The road will be closed for several hours as crews work to remove the 18-wheeler.

We’ll update this story once the road reopens.

