More than 3,500 immunocompromised children, families take part in safe trick or treat event at Kings Island

MASON, Ohio (FOX19) - More than 3,500 immunocompromised children and their families visited Kings Island Saturday, to provide the kids with a ‘safe trick or treating experience.’

According to park officials, they partnered with the non-profit A Kid Again to create the experience.

They say the kids enjoyed trick or treating activities, live entertainment, and rides at the Kings Island’s Tricks And Treats Fall Fest.

Park officials say they had a number of COVID-19 safety measures including temperature checks, mandatory face coverings, social distancing, and extra sanitization.

They say they took these measures in order to, “provide a safer experience for everyone visiting.”

Kings Island is open Saturdays and Sundays through November 1.

