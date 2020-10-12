Advertisement

McConnell, McGrath set to face off in debate on WKYT

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky voters are about to get their first, and potentially only, chance to see a debate between Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell and Democratic challenger Amy McGrath.

Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell and Democratic challenger Ret. Lt. Col. Amy McGrath
Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell and Democratic challenger Ret. Lt. Col. Amy McGrath(WKYT)

They’re set to meet Monday evening on WKYT for a socially distanced encounter. The candidates will sit behind plexiglass barriers, 20-feet apart.

McConnell and McGrath say they are ready to face off in debate

WKYT news director Robert Thomas on Friday outlined the other precautions being taken for the debate:

  • Gray Television and WKYT have followed CDC and state public health guidance on COVID-19 safety protocols since the pandemic began.
  • Anyone entering a Gray facility must be free of COVID-19 symptoms for at least 10 days and will have their temperature taken at the door.
  • During the debate, only the moderator and candidates will be in the studio, which uses robotic cameras, Thomas said. They will be at least 20 feet from one another and plexiglass shields will be on the sides of the desks where the candidates are to be seated.
  • As an added precaution, all employees scheduled to work in WKYT’s building during the debate are being tested.
  • Also, each campaign was asked to keep its number of guests to a minimum.
McConnell weighs in on McGrath’s pre-debate COVID test request

Analysts across the country are watching the race between Sen. McConnell and retired Lieutenant Colonel McGrath carefully.

“However Kentucky votes, they do happen to have a senator that has an enormous amount of power because he’s the Senate majority leader,” said Gray Media’s Chief National Political Analyst Greta Van Susteren.

As the moderator of Monday’s debate, WKYT’s Bill Bryant will be the only other person in the studio.

The debate is Monday at 7 p.m. on WKYT.

You can also watch live on our Facebook page, WKYT.com and also through our free news app on a smartphone or other streaming devices such as Roku and Amazon Fire.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

