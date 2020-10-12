Advertisement

Martin County student tied to positive COVID-19 case, district plans to stay in-person

(AP images)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Oct. 12, 2020
INEZ, Ky. (WYMT) - In a letter Monday afternoon, the Martin County School District announced a connection between a student in the district and a positive case of COVID-19.

The letter states that it was brought to their attention that a new positive case affecting a student in the school district. The letter also stated that the district is working with the Martin County Health Department to contact trace and notify anyone who may have been in contact with the student. Extra cleaning and thorough sanitation will also be conducted.

At the same time, Martin County Schools Superintendent Larry James confirmed with WYMT that in-person learning will continue in the district.

The letter also tells parents to watch their children for common symptoms of COVID-19 such as a fever, cough, headaches, body aches and shortness of breath. It also tells parents to not send their children to school if they believe they’ve been exposed to or are awaiting test results for COVID-19.

