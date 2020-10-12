Local restaurants preparing to lose outdoor seating due to weather

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - As cold weather begins to approach, those at Sazon Mexican Restaurant are preparing to lose their outdoor seating.

“That’s going to be a hard time for us because our patio is you know, it’s not covered," manager Jorge Martinez said. “So, cold in the winter, you can’t sit people there.”

Martinez says that the thought of not being able to offer his customers that luxury is discouraging, but also something that is completely out of the staff’s control.

“We had like parties out there, like birthday parties you know, all that stuff," Martinez said. "And, it’s just going to be different now.”

Martinez is not the only one feeling the effects either. Customers over at the Big Blue Smokehouse are also fans of outdoor dining.

“It’s always nice to be outside, and it’s not as like, congested," Dasia Wilson said.

Luckily for Big Blue staff, they have measures in place for their customers that still wish to use outdoor seating. These include heaters as well as a covered area that features multiple tables.

“They are getting a few extra heaters and things so we can place them around a little bit better," server Corissa Creek said. "We’ve also got where we can (keep them) enclosed.”

