Advertisement

Local restaurants preparing to lose outdoor seating due to weather

Restaurants officials encourage customers to continue to utilize the space despite weather conditions worsening.
Restaurants officials encourage customers to continue to utilize the space despite weather conditions worsening.
Restaurants officials encourage customers to continue to utilize the space despite weather conditions worsening.(Cory Sanning/WYMT)
By Cory Sanning
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - As cold weather begins to approach, those at Sazon Mexican Restaurant are preparing to lose their outdoor seating.

“That’s going to be a hard time for us because our patio is you know, it’s not covered," manager Jorge Martinez said. “So, cold in the winter, you can’t sit people there.”

Martinez says that the thought of not being able to offer his customers that luxury is discouraging, but also something that is completely out of the staff’s control.

“We had like parties out there, like birthday parties you know, all that stuff," Martinez said. "And, it’s just going to be different now.”

Martinez is not the only one feeling the effects either. Customers over at the Big Blue Smokehouse are also fans of outdoor dining.

“It’s always nice to be outside, and it’s not as like, congested," Dasia Wilson said.

Luckily for Big Blue staff, they have measures in place for their customers that still wish to use outdoor seating. These include heaters as well as a covered area that features multiple tables.

“They are getting a few extra heaters and things so we can place them around a little bit better," server Corissa Creek said. "We’ve also got where we can (keep them) enclosed.”

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

‘The Lord wasn’t done with me yet’: Harlan Co. man arrives home after 75 days in the hospital fighting COVID-19

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Emily Bennett
After 75 days, Gregg returned home Friday with a new perspective on life.

News

Rescue officials warn drivers of dangers while on the road

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Cory Sanning
With road conditions worsening due to weather, rescue officials warn drivers of the dangers while on the road.

News

Knox County Public Schools moving to virtual learning, will reevaluate plan in the coming days

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
Officials said the Knox County Health Department advised the school district to have students learn from home as confirmed COVID-19 cases increase in the area.

News

Louisville native, TV host Tom Kennedy dies at 93

Updated: 2 hours ago
Kennedy was known for hosting games shows such as “Split Second,” “Name That Tune,” and “You Don’t Say!”

Latest News

News

Multi-car crash on I-75 in London, one flown to hospital

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
Officials said the crash happened around 4:30 p.m on Interstate 75 in Laurel County.

State

Governor Beshear, family in self-quarantine after potential COVID exposure

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
Governor Beshear and his family say they were potentially exposed to COVID-19 and will quarantine as a result.

Forecast

Cloudy skies and comfortable temperatures continue

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
Rain chances continue but remain low both tonight and tomorrow.

State

Gov. Beshear: 852 new cases Sunday as Kentucky passes 80,000 mark, three new deaths

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
Governor Beshear provided an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky on Sunday.

State

“Marsy’s Law” is back on the ballot this November

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
As Kentuckians flock to the polls this November, one law on the ballot may look familiar. Marsy's Law is an amendment that would give certain rights to victims, such as notifying them about the accused.

State

Lexington doctor weighs the risks of returning to in-person classes

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Olivia Russell
“Many cases we are seeing are not necessarily from the place where it’s being monitored.”