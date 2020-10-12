Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, new deaths on Monday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across Eastern Kentucky reported new coronavirus numbers and new deaths on Monday.

The Whitley County Health Department reported four new deaths Monday. Health officials also reported 40 new cases, 4 from Saturday, 12 from Sunday and 24 from Monday. This brings the county’s total to 659.

In the Kentucky River District, health officials reported 30 new cases and four probable cases. In Knott County, there are 11 new cases bringing the county’s total to 260 with 116 of those active. There were also 11 new cases in Letcher County which brings the county’s total to 247 with 127 active. Owsley County reported one new case bringing the county’s total to 51 with 13 active. Perry County reported 10 new cases bringing the county’s total to 376 with 66 active. Wolfe County had one new case which brings the county’s total to 57 with 21 active.

That is on top of positive cases reported at a Hazard VFW bingo game and at Frances’ Diner in the last two days.

The Bell County Health Department reported eight new cases bringing the county’s total to 558. Three are currently in the hospital.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported 16 new cases, three probable cases and 13 recovered cases in Clay County. This brings the county’s total to 357 with 44 active cases. This includes four new cases in Manchester FCI. Jackson County has four new cases, one probable case and three recovered cases bringing the county’s total to 234 with 38 active. There are four new cases, three probable cases and three recovered cases bringing the county’s total to 164 with 57 active.

The Laurel County Health Department reported 38 from Saturday through Monday. This brings the county’s total to 1,116 with 411 of those active.

The Harlan County Health Department reported five new cases bringing the county’s total to 533.

The Knox County Health Department reported 34 new cases with two of those being children. This brings the county’s total to 656 with 151 of those active.

The Floyd County Health Department is advising anyone who was at Bowl Rite Lanes in Prestonsburg on Tuesday, October 6 to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms. Health officials say there is a chance you were in contact with someone who later tested positive for the virus.

