Lincoln County Schools return to virtual learning

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s back to school in Lincoln County after fall break, but students aren’t back in the classroom.

Fall break came just a week after students returned to in-person learning, but out of concern over outbreaks, school and health leaders felt a virtual return was in the best interest of everyone.

WYMT spoke to the high school principal about the transition.

Lincoln County High School’s Mike Godbey said, “Felt like with fall break and people traveling as a precaution, felt like we need to return to virtual learning, watch thing and see how things go.”

Some students are using web-based programs and others in virtual classrooms like Google Meets.

Godbey said, “The teacher posts work through Google classroom, assignments for kid to complete, do them and resubmit through Google classrooms.”

Lincoln County health leaders reported 28 new cases on Friday from the previous week, for a total of 337 since the pandemic started. The good news they reported no new deaths. There have been 21 total deaths since the pandemic started and 18 of those tied to a local nursing home."

Several high school teachers did test positive 2 weeks ago, and more than 100 students were quarantined. None have tested positive since then.

Godbey says the students are doing well, “Students are doing fine, Quarantine just a precaution. It was a low exposure type of incident.”

The current plan is to return to in-person learning on October 26th; however, several hundred students have chosen to remain using the virtual learning platforms for the entire year, even when the main student body returns.

