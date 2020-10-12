Advertisement

Lincoln County Schools return to virtual learning

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s back to school in Lincoln County after fall break, but students aren’t back in the classroom.

Fall break came just a week after students returned to in-person learning, but out of concern over outbreaks, school and health leaders felt a virtual return was in the best interest of everyone.

WYMT spoke to the high school principal about the transition.

Lincoln County High School’s Mike Godbey said, “Felt like with fall break and people traveling as a precaution, felt like we need to return to virtual learning, watch thing and see how things go.”

Some students are using web-based programs and others in virtual classrooms like Google Meets.

Godbey said, “The teacher posts work through Google classroom, assignments for kid to complete, do them and resubmit through Google classrooms.”

Lincoln County health leaders reported 28 new cases on Friday from the previous week, for a total of 337 since the pandemic started. The good news they reported no new deaths. There have been 21 total deaths since the pandemic started and 18 of those tied to a local nursing home."

Several high school teachers did test positive 2 weeks ago, and more than 100 students were quarantined. None have tested positive since then.

Godbey says the students are doing well, “Students are doing fine, Quarantine just a precaution. It was a low exposure type of incident.”

The current plan is to return to in-person learning on October 26th; however, several hundred students have chosen to remain using the virtual learning platforms for the entire year, even when the main student body returns.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lincoln county schools return to virtual learning at 5:30 pm

Updated: 23 minutes ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

News

Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, new deaths on Monday

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Paige Noel
Cases continue to climb across the mountains with many counties reporting hundreds of positive results since the pandemic started in Kentucky back in March.

State

Gov. Beshear announces highest Monday case numbers so far, three new deaths

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

News

Knox County Public Schools moving to virtual learning, will reevaluate plan in the coming days

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
Officials said the Knox County Health Department advised the school district to have students learn from home as confirmed COVID-19 cases increase in the area.

Latest News

Forecast

Cold front provides rain tonight, cooler temperatures Tuesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
A cold front will move in tonight bringing more rain and cooler temperatures to the mountains.

National

Petition to save Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza reaches more than 100K

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The Mexican Pizza is set to be removed from menus on Nov. 15 alongside the shredded chicken burrito, chicken soft taco and Pico de Gallo.

News

Knott County schools start in-person learning

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Madison Pergrem
Knott County school district resumed in-person learning on Monday for the first time since March.

Sports

WATCH: Mark Stoops holds weekly news conference following big win against Mississippi State

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Kentucky Head Coach Mark Stoops discusses the win over Mississippi State and previews the big matchup this Saturday against arch-rival Tennessee.

News

WATCH | Early in-person voting begins Tuesday in Kentucky

Updated: 5 hours ago
Early in-person voting begins Tuesday in Kentucky

State

WATCH | McConnell, McGrath set to face off in debate on WKYT

Updated: 5 hours ago
McConnell, McGrath set to face off in debate on WKYT