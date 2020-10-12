Advertisement

Lakers dominate Heat in Game 6 to win NBA title

By Camille Gear
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WYMT) - The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Miami Heat to win the NBA Finals, 106-93.

It’s the 17th championship for the Lakers, tying Boston for the most in league history. And it’s the fourth crown for James, who has now carried three teams to championships. It caps a season where the league dealt with the pandemic, created a bubble, and said farewell to Lakers legend Kobe Bryant - to whom this L.A. playoff run was dedicated.

