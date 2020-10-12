Advertisement

Knott County schools start in-person learning

Knott County school district resumed in-person learning on Monday for the first time since March.
Knott Co. Schools
Knott Co. Schools(WYMT)
By Madison Pergrem
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) -

School districts across the region continue to make decisions about how they will pursue educating kids.

Casey Huff, Hindman Elementary Principal, says much preparation has gone into this day.

“Wonderful I mean we just anticipated it for so long and to finally see it and it come to fruition and this is the big day. It was fabulous,” said Huff. "You know it’s been a trying process. We’ve taken all the necessary precautions we’ve got social distancing stickers on the floor to promote that with arrows to promote one-way traffic. "

Down the road at Knott County Central High School Bobby Pollard, principal, says nearly 300 kids returned to the classroom.

“They are going to do a grab and go lunch and then they will be seated in an area assigned for them where they can sit take off their mask and be socially distant from other students and eat their lunch,” said Pollard. “I talked to them and told them these are the rules that we have to follow for us to stay in school. So if you want to see your friends and if you want to be in this building then we have to follow these guidelines.”

From signs, socially distancing, and washing hands the focus is now about sustainability.

“Repetition is the mother of all learning. You know we have to continue continuously let them know yes you can do that no you can’t do this and eventually they’ll catch on,” said Huff.

As they try to educate kids while keeping them healthy students still have the option to learn virtually.

