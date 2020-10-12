Kentucky will host No. 3 Georgia at night on October 24

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The kickoff time designations have been announced for the week of October 24 and Kentucky will host No. 3 Georgia in a night game at Kroger Field.

Per this announcement, the Wildcats will either host the Bulldogs at 7:00 on ESPN or at 7:30 on the SEC Network. We will know the official time after the games on October 17.

Kentucky (1-2) visits No. 18 Tennessee on Saturday. No. 3 Georgia (3-0) visits No. 2 Alabama (3-0) Saturday at 8:00 on WKYT.

Georgia has won 10 straight games against Kentucky.

