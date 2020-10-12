Frontier Medical Associates opens new clinic in Paintsville, offers After Hours clinic

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - With clinics in Floyd, Martin and Magoffin counties, officials with Frontier Medical Associates wanted to expand to Johnson County.

“It was our missing link on our network of rural health clinics," said Dr. Antoin Hana, president of Frontier Medical.

In August, Frontier Medical Associates took over the third floor of the Paintsville Highlands Medical Building.

Dr. Hana says many of their patients travel from Johnson County to Frontier’s clinics in other counties.

“We felt instead of them coming to us we’ll go to them. We spread out our patients to provide better care in less crowded environments," said Dr. Hana.

The clinic provides usual primary care for pediatrics and adults as well as onsite lab work.

“We have a full-time phlebotomy service that exists in the facility. We have a digital x-rays and hopefully, very soon we’ll be adding a digital CT scan as well," said Dr. Hana.

Dr. Hana says the clinic is also offering an after-hours clinic. Starting October 19, the urgent care will be open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Anyone can walk in and be treated.

“Our urgent care basically it’s more of acute care for current illness," said Dr. Hana. “The whole idea is to make the healthcare more accessible and easier and minimize wait time and do it in a healthier fashion.”

The clinic also has a focus on pediatrics as there is limited pediatric care in the county.

“Our clinics especially in Floyd county and Magoffin felt the impact," said Dr. Hana.

Next month, the clinic will offer speech and occupational therapy for kids with special needs.

“It breaks our heart when we come across one of our little patients with a special need and we cannot provide that need," said Dr. Hana.

Dr. Hana says he is passionate about providing this care for children and he wants to save parents a trip to Lexington or Cincinnati or Louisville.

“We feel our early intervention when they first get diagnosed will have a better impact on their future," said Dr. Hana.

The clinic is open for appointments. They are also providing COVID-19 testing on-site as well.

The clinic is located at 713 Broadway St. Paintsville, Ky. Suite 301. You can call 606-372-1234 for an appointment.

