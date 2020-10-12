Fauci says he was taken out of context in Trump campaign ad

(CNN) – A new political ad makes it sound like Dr. Anthony Fauci is praising President Donald Trump’s response to the pandemic.

Fauci said the ad takes him out of context, and that he’s not endorsing any political candidate.

The infectious disease expert said the Trump campaign is quoting him without his permission.

The new ad airing in Michigan features Fauci during a Fox News interview in March. It shows him saying: “I can’t imagine that anybody could be doing more.”

Fauci said he was talking about the coronavirus task force’s round-the-clock response to the outbreak seven months ago. He explained that he was not referring to Trump’s overall handling of the pandemic.

In a tweet, Trump responded to Fauci’s complaint about being taken out of context, writing: “They are indeed Dr. Fauci’s own words.”

They are indeed Dr. Fauci’s own words. We have done a “phenomenal” job, according to certain governors. Many people agree...And now come the Vaccines & Cures, long ahead of projections! https://t.co/ANqKL4eBqJ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 11, 2020

Trump added that he thinks his team has “done a ‘phenomenal’ job, according to certain governors.”

