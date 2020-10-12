Elliott County schools cancel in-person activities due to ‘red’ status

ELLIOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - In-person activities and small group instruction at Elliott County Schools are cancelled due to the county’s “red” status on the Kentucky’s incidence rate map.

Elliott has been highlighted red since Saturday, when the number of cases rose above 25 per 100,000.

According to the map put out by the Department for Public Health, Elliott stands at 26.6 cases as of Sunday.

The district says virtual learning will be the only option for the time.

They are the only “red” county in our region.

All others are in orange, except for Floyd, who is in the yellow.

Elliott County can’t return to any in-person activities until the county goes “yellow” which is 1 to 10 cases per 100,000.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.