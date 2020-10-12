Advertisement

Early in-person voting begins Tuesday in Kentucky

By Grason Passmore
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you aren’t voting with an absentee ballot in Kentucky this year, early in-person voting starts Tuesday.

There are now eight polling locations you can choose from in Fayette County.

Monday, people were dropping their absentee ballots off at the ballot box at the Tates Creek Library Branch all morning. Many told us they’re voting like this to avoid long lines once in-person voting starts.

One voter, Dexter Lander, says he dropped off the ballots for his whole family Monday morning. Lander says he didn’t want his family around a bunch of other people this year because of coronavirus concerns.

Fayette County Clerk, Don Blevins Jr., previously said that’s one of his office’s main worries this year, as well.

Sec. of State Adams approves Fayette Co. election plan

The clerk’s office added two additional voting sites last week after the Secretary of State had said there weren’t enough locations. There are now eight polling locations throughout the county.

While you can start voting early in-person Tuesday, Blevins has said they’re urging people to either mail in their votes or drop them off at one of these ballot boxes.

“You know, just because of COVID-19, just really wanted to get out and vote early. Just to be safe for our family. We didn’t want to bring that risk into our homes,” Lander said.

Blevins says they had about 162,000 absentee ballot requests this year, which is less than his office was hoping for.

You can vote in-person at any of the eight locations this year.

