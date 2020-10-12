W.Va. community college president tests positive for COVID-19

LOGAN, W.Va. (WYMT) - Officials with one community college in our region announced their leader has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College announced the news in a Facebook post on Sunday.

Dr. Pamela J. Alderman said she was diagnosed with the virus this weekend and has mild symptoms. She said she will be quarantining and working from home for the next two weeks.

Dr. Alderman also said in the post that deep cleaning would take place at the college this coming weekend and that she had already been in contact with all of the appropriate officials, including the Logan County Health Department.

Officials say additional testing will be going on at the college Monday.

