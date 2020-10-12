Advertisement

Cold front provides rain tonight, cooler temperatures Tuesday

By Paige Noel
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A cold front will move in tonight bringing more rain and cooler temperatures to the mountains.

Tonight and Tomorrow

A cold front is on its way into the mountains tonight which will bring some scattered showers. Those showers look to move in a little bit later tonight with mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows look to drop into the lower 50s.

A few clouds might hang around Tuesday morning, but we should see sunshine return quickly! That cold front will bring us a nice cooldown Tuesday with highs only getting into the mid-60s with overnight lows in the mid-40s.

Extended Forecast

The sunshine continues Wednesday, but temperatures look to warm back up into the mid-70s with overnight lows in the mid-50s.

We will be tracking another cold front late Thursday night into early Friday morning. Highs will go from the mid-70s Thursday to the mid-50s by Friday. We’ll see a mixture of sun and clouds both days. Rain chances look to arrive late Thursday into Friday, so we should be dry most of the day Thursday. Scattered chances might continue throughout most of the morning hours Friday. Overnight lows Friday into Saturday look to drop into the upper 30s!!

This weekend looks a lot better compared to last weekend! We will see sunshine both days with highs in the low to mid-60s and overnight lows in the lower 40s. There is a possibility for another cold front late Sunday into early Monday. Models are a little bit iffy on that right now so we’ll continue to keep an eye on it.

