Cold front moves in this evening, rain chances likely late

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a somewhat dreary weekend thanks to the remnants of Hurricane Delta. Unfortunately, that trend looks to follow us into the first of the new week.

Today and Tonight

After some patchy dense fog this morning, skies will alternate between partly and mostly cloudy. What that means is you will see sunshine at times, but clouds will be the big story again today. A new cold front will move into the region later tonight and could make it to some areas by late this evening.

Rain chances will be pretty good overnight as the front passes through. Highs will soar into the mid-70s ahead of the front before crashing into the upper 40s to around 50 behind it.

Extended Forecast

We may see a few clouds early on Tuesday, but skies should clear out to sunshine quickly. Even so, it will be cooler. Highs will only top out in the mid to upper 60s before dropping into the mid-40s overnight under clear skies.

Sunny skies continue Wednesday and most of Thursday before another cold front makes its way to town and this one brings a big shot of cold air. After topping out in the mid-70s on Wednesday and Thursday, we will be lucky to get into the mid-50s for Friday’s highs. Lows will go from the mid-50s Wednesday night to the mid to upper 30s by Friday night. We could even see some frost.

