“Blazing with energy and excitement” Dolly Parton inspired podcast wins Edward R. Murrow Award
The podcast, hosted by Jad Abumrad and reported and produced by Shima Oliaee at WNYC Studios, highlight’s Dolly’s career over a nine part series.
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 10:24 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - ‘Dolly Parton’s America’ a podcast inspired by the life of East Tennessee native Dolly Parton, won an Edward R. Murrow Award Saturday night.
The podcast, hosted by Jad Abumrad and reported and produced by Shima Oliaee at WNYC Studios, highlight’s Dolly’s career over a nine part series.
During the Saturday night virtual award ceremony, the podcast took home the National Podcast award. Judges described the podcast as being unlike anything they have heard before saying it was “blazing with an energy and enthusiasm”.
You can see a full list of award winners here.
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.