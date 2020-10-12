“Blazing with energy and excitement” Dolly Parton inspired podcast wins Edward R. Murrow Award

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - ‘Dolly Parton’s America’ a podcast inspired by the life of East Tennessee native Dolly Parton, won an Edward R. Murrow Award Saturday night.

The podcast, hosted by Jad Abumrad and reported and produced by Shima Oliaee at WNYC Studios, highlight’s Dolly’s career over a nine part series.

"Dolly Parton's America" from OSM Audio - @JadAbumrad - and @WNYC is a #Murrows2020 Podcast winner, which judges called a podcast unlike any they'd heard before, "blazing with an energy and enthusiasm." pic.twitter.com/0ri0FtFnwH — RTDNA (@RTDNA) October 11, 2020

During the Saturday night virtual award ceremony, the podcast took home the National Podcast award. Judges described the podcast as being unlike anything they have heard before saying it was “blazing with an energy and enthusiasm”.

