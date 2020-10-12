Advertisement

“Blazing with energy and excitement” Dolly Parton inspired podcast wins Edward R. Murrow Award

The podcast, hosted by Jad Abumrad and reported and produced by Shima Oliaee at WNYC Studios, highlight’s Dolly’s career over a nine part series.
Dolly Parton's America is out now / Source: (NPR)
Dolly Parton's America is out now / Source: (NPR)(WVLT)
By Arial Starks
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 10:24 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - ‘Dolly Parton’s America’ a podcast inspired by the life of East Tennessee native Dolly Parton, won an Edward R. Murrow Award Saturday night.

The podcast, hosted by Jad Abumrad and reported and produced by Shima Oliaee at WNYC Studios, highlight’s Dolly’s career over a nine part series.

During the Saturday night virtual award ceremony, the podcast took home the National Podcast award. Judges described the podcast as being unlike anything they have heard before saying it was “blazing with an energy and enthusiasm”.

You can see a full list of award winners here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Cold front moves in this evening, rain chances likely late

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
It was a somewhat dreary weekend thanks to the remnants of Hurricane Delta. Unfortunately, that trend looks to follow us into the first of the new week.

State

Kentucky woman with autoimmune disease fears going back to work

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ashton Jones
"It terrifies me because I don’t want to be on the streets," says Ashley Temple.

State

Elliott County schools cancel in-person activities due to ‘red’ status

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Elliott has been highlighted red since Saturday, when the number of cases rose above 25 per 100,000.

News

‘The Lord wasn’t done with me yet’: Harlan Co. man arrives home after 75 days in the hospital fighting COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Emily Bennett
After 75 days, Gregg returned home Friday with a new perspective on life.

News

Local restaurants preparing to lose outdoor seating due to weather

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Cory Sanning
Restaurants officials encourage customers to continue to utilize the space despite weather conditions worsening.

Latest News

News

Rescue officials warn drivers of dangers while on the road

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Cory Sanning
With road conditions worsening due to weather, rescue officials warn drivers of the dangers while on the road.

News

Knox County Public Schools moving to virtual learning, will reevaluate plan in the coming days

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
Officials said the Knox County Health Department advised the school district to have students learn from home as confirmed COVID-19 cases increase in the area.

News

Louisville native, TV host Tom Kennedy dies at 93

Updated: 6 hours ago
Kennedy was known for hosting games shows such as “Split Second,” “Name That Tune,” and “You Don’t Say!”

News

Multi-car crash on I-75 in London, one flown to hospital

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
Officials said the crash happened around 4:30 p.m on Interstate 75 in Laurel County.

State

Governor Beshear, family in self-quarantine after potential COVID exposure

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
Governor Beshear and his family say they were potentially exposed to COVID-19 and will quarantine as a result.

Forecast

Cloudy skies and comfortable temperatures continue

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
Rain chances continue but remain low both tonight and tomorrow.