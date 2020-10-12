Advertisement

Barbourville to bring tourism, jobs with only drive-in within 100 miles

The drive-in is set to replace the pool the city lost after nearly 25 years.
By Tommy Pool
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The city of Barboursville is looking to add a new entity that will increase tourism, give the community something to do and create jobs.

The City of Barbourville ￼is accepting bids to build a drive-in theater after the council voted unanimously for one Thursday.

“After losing a waterpark a couple years ago we were hunting for something for the community we could bring back for the children to do,” said Mayor David Thompson.

A drive-in theater was one of three popular decisions from the community.￼

“We actually toss the idea out of what would you like to see. Drive-in theater bowling alley and movie theater were the top three,” said Thompson.

While drive-in theaters have been disappearing, Thompson thinks now is the perfect time to add one.

“During the last couple of months I visited numerous drive-in theaters in different parts of Kentucky. Drive-ins are definitely booming right now. It looks like This might be a good move if the COVID hangs around for a while longer.”

Even after the pandemic, Thompson says the theater will increase tourism because they are so unique.

“The nearest drive in to Barbourville is over an hour away in Somerset, Kentucky. This will definitely draw from all surrounding counties.￼”

While the project is expected to cost around $500,000, Thompson says that number is very cheap considering the other options.

“This is also a business most. Most City’s don’t run businesses but we have ran our own waterpark for almost 25 years. A bowling alley or a movie theater, your tens of millions dollars versus less than 1 million.￼￼”

The theater will add seasonal jobs lost from the pool.

The city hopes to have the drive-in opened by June of 2021.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Knox County Public Schools moving to virtual learning, will reevaluate plan in the coming days

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Dakota Makres
Officials said the Knox County Health Department advised the school district to have students learn from home as confirmed COVID-19 cases increase in the area.

News

Frontier Medical Associates opens new clinic in Paintsville, offers After Hours clinic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Emily Bennett
Starting October 19, the urgent care will be open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

News

WYMT wins Kentucky Broadcasters Association’s Best Morning Newscast

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Paige Noel
The Kentucky Broadcasters Association Excellence in Broadcasting Awards were handed out virtually Monday.

News

'Something has to be done’: Pike County officials voice concerns about ambulance response time

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
Ambulance wait times in Pike County are once again a topic of conversation in Pike County.

Latest News

News

Frontier Medical Associates opens new clinic in Paintsville 6 p.m.

Updated: 1 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Martin County student tied to positive COVID-19 case, district plans to stay in-person

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Evan Hatter
In a letter Monday afternoon, the Martin County School District announced a connection between a student in the district and a positive case of COVID-19.

News

Pike County officials voice concerns about ambulance response time- 4 p.m.

Updated: 2 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

News

Knott County schools start in-person learning 6 p.m.

Updated: 2 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Pike County officials voice concerns about ambulance response time- 6 p.m.

Updated: 2 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Lincoln county schools return to virtual learning at 5:30 pm

Updated: 3 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30