Barbourville to bring tourism, jobs with only drive-in within 100 miles

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The city of Barboursville is looking to add a new entity that will increase tourism, give the community something to do and create jobs.

The City of Barbourville ￼is accepting bids to build a drive-in theater after the council voted unanimously for one Thursday.

“After losing a waterpark a couple years ago we were hunting for something for the community we could bring back for the children to do,” said Mayor David Thompson.

A drive-in theater was one of three popular decisions from the community.￼

“We actually toss the idea out of what would you like to see. Drive-in theater bowling alley and movie theater were the top three,” said Thompson.

While drive-in theaters have been disappearing, Thompson thinks now is the perfect time to add one.

“During the last couple of months I visited numerous drive-in theaters in different parts of Kentucky. Drive-ins are definitely booming right now. It looks like This might be a good move if the COVID hangs around for a while longer.”

Even after the pandemic, Thompson says the theater will increase tourism because they are so unique.

“The nearest drive in to Barbourville is over an hour away in Somerset, Kentucky. This will definitely draw from all surrounding counties.￼”

While the project is expected to cost around $500,000, Thompson says that number is very cheap considering the other options.

“This is also a business most. Most City’s don’t run businesses but we have ran our own waterpark for almost 25 years. A bowling alley or a movie theater, your tens of millions dollars versus less than 1 million.￼￼”

The theater will add seasonal jobs lost from the pool.

The city hopes to have the drive-in opened by June of 2021.

